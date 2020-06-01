Ehave, Inc. Adds Adviser For Clinical Trials For Its Cognitive And Psychedelic Opportunities To Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Krishna’s main responsibilities will be to assist and advise Ehave on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced neuroscience researcher, Dr. Nithin Krishna, M.D., has consented to join the Company's Medical Advisory Board. As a member of the Company’s Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Nithin Krishna’s main responsibilities will be to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities.



Dr. Krishna is currently in private practice at Psych Associates of Maryland. Psych Associates specializes in behavioral health services, including psychological testing and neuropsychological testing for a variety of disorders, including ADHD, brain injuries and head trauma, and memory problems. He boasts an extensive publication list and an impressive resume of original scientific findings. Dr. Krishna completed his postdoctoral program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Maryland Psychiatric Research Center in Baltimore, Maryland continuing on through the University of Maryland/Sheppard Pratt Psychiatry Residency Training Program research track. Dr. Krishna is board certification by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. In addition to his work as a clinician, he conducts research in psychiatry and neuroscience with expertise in genetics, electroencephalogram (EEG), schizophrenia, psychotic disorders, suicide and cranial electric stimulation.

"Dr. Krishna is recognized as an expert in both Psychological and neuropsychological testing," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. "His research in the areas of ADHD, brain injuries, head trauma, and memory problems has been his passion. Most importantly, in recent years Dr. Krishna has worked tirelessly to provide superior healthcare to his patients. We are very fortunate to welcome an individual like Dr. Krishna to our medical advisory board and look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to pave the way for the psychedelic medical industry."

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

