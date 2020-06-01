Orgenesis to Collaborate with The Edith Wolfson Medical Center to Conduct Clinical Study Using Orgenesis’ Proprietary POCare Technologies for the Generation and Expansion of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a pioneering, global biotech company committed to accelerating commercialization and transforming the delivery of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) while lowering costs, today announces that it has entered into a Clinical Study Agreement with The Edith Wolfson Medical Center, a leading public hospital in Israel. Under the agreement, the parties will conduct a clinical study with a goal of utilizing and validating a number of Orgenesis’ proprietary POCare Technologies, including a novel, automated cell culturing system, designed to enable a faster, safer and metabolically optimized culturing and expansion process for the generation and expansion tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) for use in adoptive T-cell therapies.



The goal of the cell culturing system is to provide an innovative and simplified method for TIL generation and expansion in an automated and controlled system from the initial TIL production to final product with minimal human operation.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated, “Partnering with Edith Wolfson Medical Center, an established and well-respected medical institution, to conduct this clinical trial will further validate our cell processing system for TIL generation and expansion. These POCare Technologies are not only highly versatile, but also highly expandable and as a result, could increase our ability to grow various types of cells for a broad range of customer needs. This latest collaboration is a further illustration of Orgenesis’ commitment to advance novel cell therapies and develop new approaches to immune-oncology in a cost effective, high quality and scalable manner through our CGT Biotech Platform. Orgenesis will deploy these solutions across its POCare Network. This network includes a growing number of leading medical institutions around the world, including our newly formed collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús, Madrid.”

Dr. Ronen Brenner, Head of the Oncology Division at The Edith Wolfson Medical Center, commented, “We look forward to collaborating with Orgenesis on this important clinical trial to advance and validate this breakthrough Orgenesis proprietary TILs technology, with the joint goal of reducing manufacturing costs and bringing new, cell and gene therapy products to cancer patients worldwide.”

About Edith Wolfson Medical Center

The Edith Wolfson Medical Center is a public hospital (NGO) founded in 1980 and qualified partner medical institution for the conduct of clinical trials. The Edith Wolfson Medical Center is affiliated with the Sackler school of medicine, Tel Aviv University, and possesses all services necessary for carrying out clinical trials, including advanced imaging, pharmacy, and laboratory services. Studies are conducted in the hospital in all fields of medicine, particularly in the areas of oncology, cardiology, neurology, urology, gastroenterology, diabetes, blood lipids, and more. Centers of excellence of the hospital include: pediatric cardiac surgery, pediatric neurology, medical oncology, stroke hospitalization unit, pediatric gastroenterology, a National Center for Victims of Sexual Assault and Parkinson's disease neuroimaging. Additional information is available at: www.wolfson.org.il/

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a pioneering global biotech company which is unlocking the full potential of personalized therapies and closed processing systems through its Cell & Gene Therapy Biotech Platform, with the ultimate aim of providing life changing treatments at the Point of Care to large numbers of patients at low cost. The Platform consists of: (a) POCare Therapeutics, a pipeline of licensed cell and gene therapies (CGTs), and proprietary scientific knowhow; (b) POCare Technologies, a suite of proprietary and in-licensed technologies which are engineered to create customized processing systems for affordable point of care therapies; and (c) POCare Network, a collaborative, international ecosystem of leading research institutes and hospitals committed to clinical development and supply of CGTs at the point of care. By combining science, technologies and a collaborative network, Orgenesis is able to identify the most promising new therapies and provide a pathway for them to reach patients more quickly, more efficiently and at scale, thereby unlocking the power of cell and gene therapy for all. Additional information is available at: www.orgenesis.com.

