NexImmune to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, a clinical-stage biopharma company advancing a new generation of nanoparticle-based therapies for targeted immune system response, today announced that John Trainer, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.



About NexImmune’s Lead T Cell Therapy Programs

NexImmune’s two lead T cell therapy programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to >3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. The Company expects initial data in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company’s pipeline also consists of four additional preclinical programs, including cell therapy and injectable product candidates for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases.

About NexImmune



NexImmune is a Gaithersburg, MD-based clinical-stage biopharma company advancing a new generation of immunotherapies based on its proprietary artificial immune modulation (AIM) technology. The AIM platform is designed to generate a targeted T cell-mediated immune response and is initially being developed as a cell therapy for the treatment of hematologic cancers. AIM nano-particles (AIM-np) act as synthetic dendritic cells to deliver immune-specific signals to targeted T cells and can direct the activation or suppression of cell-mediated immunity. In cancer, AIM-expanded T cells have demonstrated best-in-class anti-tumor properties, including the ability to address key mechanisms of tumor escape and relapse through a unique combination of anti-tumor potency, multi-antigen target-specific killing, and long-term T cell persistence. The modular design of the AIM platform enables rapid expansion across multiple therapeutic areas (autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases), with both cell therapy and injectable products. For more information, visit www.neximmune.com .

