WOW! Unlimited Media Announces Content Distribution Partnership With Moonbug

New Season of Moonbug’s Leading Soccer Series ‘Supa Strikas’ to Exclusively Premiere on WOW!’s curated collections on Crave

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes values-based content for kids, today announced its expansion within Canada through a new partnership with WOW! Unlimited and Crave, the leading Canadian streaming service. With the partnership, seasons four through six - 39 episodes - of Moonbug’s popular soccer series Supa Strikas are now available for streaming in Canada for the first time, including the brand-new season 7 launching exclusively as part of WOW!’s curated kids content collections on Crave. Additionally, 10 episodes of both Little Baby Bum and My Magic Pet Morphle will also be available in the WOW! collection this summer.



“WOW! Unlimited Media and Crave are critical partners as we continue to build a stronger presence and bring fun, next-generation kids and youth animation across the globe,” said Andy Yeatman, Head of the Americas at Moonbug. “We’re excited to strategically join forces to bring three of our popular shows to Canadian children of all ages and look forward to finding new ways for audiences to connect with our characters.”

“We are always looking for fresh, new, quality programs to add to our WOW!-branded kids and pre-school collections on Crave,” said Marni Shulman, Senior Vice President & General Manager at WOW!. “With this partnership, we are thrilled that more Canadian children will be able to enjoy Moonbug’s wonderful stories and loveable characters along with over 350 hours of WOW!’s curated kids programming already available to stream.”

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing entertainment with positive values for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids media companies in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug’s IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko’s Garage, Arpo and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and others.



About Crave

Delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award–winning programming than any other service, Crave is Canada’s prestige entertainment offering, with HBO, SHOWTIME®, Starz, Hollywood-hit movies, a superior collection of kid’s movies and programs, and thousands of hours of acclaimed television series, specials, factual programming, and originals that can’t be found anywhere else.

Crave is the exclusive home of HBO in Canada, delivering HBO’s current slate of signature dramatic and comedic programs, documentaries, films, and live specials, as well as titles from HBO’s extensive off-air library. Crave is also home to current SHOWTIME series and specials, and past SHOWTIME hits. Crave Original hit series include comedies LETTERKENNY and NEW EDEN; CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW with Lainey Lui; HEALTHY IS HOT with Chloe Wilde; candid interview series MUCH STUDIOS PRESENTS: MIKE ON MUCH IN CONVERSATION WITH…; a series of original stand-up specials; the upcoming competition series CANADA’S DRAG RACE; and the upcoming apocalyptic original comedic documentary series WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE.

Crave is a major supporter of Canada’s production industry, helping to fund and develop numerous film and documentary projects including feature films THE SONG OF NAMES, WHITE LIE, and THE GRIZZLIES among others, as well as Crave Original Documentaries ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND, SHARKWATER: EXTINCTION, YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY, and ANTHROPOCENE: THE HUMAN EPOCH. Crave also includes acclaimed selections from the Toronto International Film Festival which are featured in two exclusive collections: Best of TIFF and TIFF Selects.

Crave is a bilingual TV and streaming service with more than 6,000 hours of exclusive French-language content included with the Super Écran add-on. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms. It’s also available in English through participating television providers across six 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada’s leading content company, providing Canada’s most-watched and most-acclaimed television programming on network, specialty, pay and digital platforms. Visit our website at Crave.ca .

About Wow! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! Unlimited is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, which has a 25-year track record. The Company’s media assets include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market.

