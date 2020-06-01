3 Sixty Postpones the Release of Its First Quarter Financial Results and Related Disclosure Due to COVID-19 Related Delays

/EIN News/ -- ALMONTE, Ontario, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) announces that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on the exemption provided in British Columbia Instrument 51-515 of the British Columbia Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian Securities Regulators) to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the “Documents”):



The Company’s Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.





The Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Recent events pertaining to COVID-19 have impacted the Company, its employees and its directors' ability to rely on timely information and meet to approve its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis.

According to the British Columbia instrument, during the period from March 23, 2020, to June 1, 2020, a person or company required to make certain filings as described in the British Columbia instrument has an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under British Columbia securities laws to make the filing.

Until the Company has filed and announced the required financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

The Company expects to file the Documents within 30 days. As previously announced, the Company is due to file its audited annual Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 on or before June 15, 2020.

There have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company’s third quarter 2019 interim financial statements and related MD&A on November 19, 2019 except for material business developments that have been the subject of press release disclosure by the Company.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.



3 Sixty Secure Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a multi-national security services company. 3|Sixty proudly offers customized security solutions to public and private sector clients across the globe. Services include: cash in transit; high value storage; protective services; secured transport; high risk training, personal protection, and security risk management consulting. 3 Sixty has a staff of over 600 employees and operates a fleet of over 120 vehicles, with seven secure facilities nationwide and a combined security footprint of approximately 35 million square feet of patrolled area across Canada.

Further Information



For further information regarding the Company, please contact:



Kelly Anne King

Corporate Services

1 (866) 360-3360

IR@3sixtysecure.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the business and operations of 3 Sixty. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, 3 Sixty assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.