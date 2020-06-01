ECN Capital and Freddie Mac Partner to Provide Affordable Housing Solutions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Triad Financial Services, Inc. (“Triad”), has been approved as a qualified mortgage seller and servicer by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC). According to the Manufactured Housing Institute, manufactured housing represents nearly 10 percent of the nation’s housing stock with more than 22 million people in the U.S. living in a manufactured home.



“We are thrilled to partner with Freddie Mac in support of its mission to empower homeownership,” said Michael Tolbert, President of Triad.

“Manufactured housing provides a vital solution to affordable housing in the U.S.,” said Mike Dawson, vice president of strategy and policy for Freddie Mac’s Single-Family Business. “We’re excited to partner with Triad Financial to help increase borrower access to quality, yet affordable homes in markets that have traditionally been underserved for those seeking homeownership.”

Freddie Mac’s CHOICEHome® is an innovative, affordable mortgage initiative, offering conventional site-built financing for real-property factory-built homes, that are built to the HUD Code and have the features of a site-built home. When a factory-built home meets certain prescribed specifications, it is granted CHOICEHome certification and is eligible for CHOICEHome financing.

“This partnership with Freddie Mac will allow Triad to scale its real property lending solutions to help meet the nation’s affordable housing needs,” added Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$34 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to United States based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

