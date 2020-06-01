MARPI Resources Introduces Classic Furniture Collection At Designer Prices
Marpi Resources - A great collection of Classic Furniture and Accessories with designer pricing and free shipping. Value and exceptional customer experience.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARPI Resources - A collection of furniture at designer prices that includes: Classic furniture & Lighting, Accent chairs, Dining sets, Consoles, Tables, Accessories and the addition of the Custom Closet collection. Each collection is beautifully staged and photographed with the current line of accessories. The accessories are moderately priced to enhance the high quality accent furniture. Designer pricing in each collection is enhanced by the ability of targeting specific prices from high to low or vice-versa. All rooms are staged to depict a mood, whether tranquil or vibrant, the mood is always achieved with quality furniture and value pricing. The lighting collection represents a contemporary yet transitional and modern example of vignettes well executed.
Design and function is the vision for the avant-garde collection introduced in the store, it carries a simple yet nostalgic feeling of days gone by. The well appointed rooms with the glittering lights of beautiful chandeliers create mood and comfort. From collection to collection, navigating thru the store is easy and user friendly.
Marpi Resources in conjunction with Clutter Control Enterprises, the sister company, both have a combined experience of over 30 years in Custom cabinetry and the design industry.
