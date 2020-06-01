Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 01 June 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours am 2,926; of these eighty-five (85) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 1,257. Among the confirmed cases, 51 of them are male and 34 are female and their age ranges from 1 months old to 65 years. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians. Among the cases, seventy-two (72) of them are identified from Addis Ababa, four (4) from Tigray region, five (5) from Oromia region, one (1) from Amhara and three (3) from Somali region.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure Number of Cases Travel history from abroad 19 Known contact with confirmed cases 18 Cases with no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history 48 Total 85

Unfortunately, a 30 years old Ethiopian male that was in intensive care treatment at Eka Kotebe Hospital and had prior chronic illness has passed away yesterday. This brings the total death related to COVID-19 in our country to Twelve (12). Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families.

Furthermore, eight (8) people from (3 from Oromia region and 5 from Addis Ababa) recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries 217.

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 112,377 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 2926 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 85 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 1,026 Patients in intensive care 4 Newly recovered 8 Total recovered 217 Total deaths 12 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 1257

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing.

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently.

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings.

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors.