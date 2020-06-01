Social Studies Education | Nebraska Department of Education

SIT/Frameworks

The Nebraska Department of Education has created two optional educational resources to help with the implementation of the 2019 Nebraska State Social Studies Standards. The first optional resource is the Social Studies Standards Instructional Tool (SIT) which is a spreadsheet containing open educational resources that accompany each K-12 state social studies standard and its indicators. The second optional resource are instructional frameworks that take the social studies standards and put them into the structure of a possible course. Frameworks have been created for 4th Grade Social Studies, 5th Grade US History, 6th Grade Social Studies (Social Studies I), 7th Grade Social Studies-with three possible approaches (Social Studies II), 8th Grade US History, High School Government, High School Economics, High School Geography-with two possible approaches, High School US History, High School World History. Click on the link below to access the google folder which contains both the SIT and the Frameworks.

SIT and FRAMEWORKS

Nebraska 150 Sesquicentennial Teacher Resources

We have gathered some of the many Sesquicentennial Teacher Resources and put them all in one place. Please visit the link at the left under “Resources” for a link to our webpage, and links to other great things going on in the State of Nebraska.

4th Grade Nebraska Atlas

Classroom sets of the colorful Nebraska Student Atlas have been distributed by ESU’s across the state of Nebraska. The atlas is designed to be integrated into the 4th grade Nebraska Studies curriculum to enhance and improve the understanding of history, geography, civics and economics concepts.

If your school has not received the 4th Grade student atlas’, please contact:

Deb Hericks dhericks@esucc.org 402-597-4843

Social Studies

Social Studies is the integrated study of the social sciences and humanities to promote civic competence. Within the school program, social studies provides coordinated, systematic study drawing upon such disciplines as anthropology, archaeology, economics, geography, history, law, philosophy, political science, psychology, religion, and sociology, as well as appropriate content from the humanities, mathematics, and natural sciences. The primary purpose of social studies is to help young people develop the ability to make informed and reasoned decisions for the public good as citizens of a culturally diverse, democratic society in an interdependent world.

National Council for the Social Studies, 1992

Mission Statement

The mission of the social studies is to develop capable citizens who are empowered with knowledge, skills, and attitudes enabling them to make informed decisions in a culturally diverse and interdependent world.

Strategic Plan, 1993