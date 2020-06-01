Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Microsoft IT Initiative | Nebraska Department of Education

 

Through the Nebraska Microsoft IT Initiative, teachers and students will receive software training, online resources, and earn Microsoft Office Specialist, Microsoft Technology Associate, and/or Microsoft Certified Educator certifications.

To become a part of the Nebraska Microsoft IT Initiative, the following requirements must be met:

1.     PC platform with Windows operating system

  1.  Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we will allow other platforms if    students would have access to Office 365 through that platform.

2.    Microsoft Office

3.    Have students enrolled in Information Technology Applications I (270501) and II (270502), Information Technology Fundamentals (270504), or Computer Science Principles (270703)

4.    Commitment to certify students and staff

5.    Participation commitment for 2020-2021

If you would like to participate and meet the above requirements, you or the teacher delivering the instruction needs to complete the Nebraska Microsoft IT Initiative online application on or before Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5pm CST. Use the link below to access the application.

Schools will be notified of acceptance into the program by July 1, 2020.

Microsoft IT Initiative Application: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1ZyvX1iYqZxNuRv

Please direct all questions at this time to Mary Ann Caputo, Microsoft IT Initiative Program Manager,mcaputo@caputoconsulting.net.

 

