Warner Releases Voter Registration Totals for the Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner released voter registration totals for the June 9 Primary Election. The deadline to register to vote for the 2020 Primary Election was May 19.

In all, Warner reported that 1,229,520 eligible citizens are registered to vote and eligible to participate in the June 9 Primary Election.

Registrations are as follows:

  • Democratic Party - 474,961 (38.6%)

  • Republican Party - 425,008 (34.6%)

  • No Party Affiliated - 281,587 (22.9%)

  • Libertarian Party - 7,616 (.62%)

  • Mountain Party - 2,291 (.19%)

Since the 2016 Presidential Election, West Virginia has added 188,900 new voter registrations. Over 58,000 of those new registrations are high school students from the graduating classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

