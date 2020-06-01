WV Realtors answer poll worker call to serve in June 9 Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Over the last two months, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has recruited registered voters to serve as poll workers in the June 9 Primary Election. Today, Warner announced that the "West Virginia Real Estate Army" answered the call to serve.

Due to COVID-19’s effect on citizens over 60 and those with underlying health conditions, Warner said he and the state's 55 county clerks expected some veteran poll workers to be unable to work in the upcoming Primary Election. As a result, Warner and his team have worked to recruit replacements to ensure the election continues as planned.

“There are more than 1,700 voting precincts in 55 counties, manned by over 9,000 poll workers to manage a statewide election. That’s almost an Army Division,” Warner said.

The “Elective Service Campaign" is a public relations effort by the Secretary of State's Office to recruit poll workers throughout the state. A spin-off of the U.S. Army's "Selective Service" effort to recruit qualified soldiers, the campaign encourages registered voters to fill in as poll workers. More than 300 citizens have answered the call to serve, but more are still needed.

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Real Estate Commission answered Warner's call for help.

"The Real Estate Commission consists of great American patriots, and they are very supportive of our effort to recruit poll workers,” Warner said. “I am honored to have them on our team for the Primary Election.”

The West Virginia Real Estate Commission is a state agency that issues licenses for all registered real estate agents, brokers and associate brokers doing business in West Virginia. The Commission also approves continuing education opportunities for realtors. In West Virginia, agents are required to earn at least seven hours of continuing education (CE) every year.

According to Warner, the Commission will allow agents, brokers and associate brokers to earn seven hours of CE credit for completing poll worker training and working on Election Day. Those selected to work on Election Day will also be paid for their service by the county clerk.

"We certainly welcome real estate professionals from throughout the state to our family of poll workers,” Warner said. “I want to thank all of our poll workers for their service to our counties, our state and our democracy.”

Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker should complete the application online at GoVoteWV.com at the link for "Become a Poll Worker.”