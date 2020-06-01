24/7 Market News- Kraig Labs’ clock is ticking

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) looking to graduate to a national market, probably NASDAQ

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For most, market timing is more about luck than skill, but individual companies’ potential market driving catalysts are much easier to identify.

For undervalued and underfunded junior market listings, graduating to a national market may be the most powerful move possible, which makes Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) most recent move so important. Kraig Labs, the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, held its first Board of Directors meeting, in which management briefed the board on the Company’s 2020 expansion and growth plans, the Company confirmed that it’s gunning to bring its ecofriendly technology to a national exchange listing, probably within the next sixty days.

The timing of its scheduled spider silk production increases and the Company’s new “knock-in/knock-out” technology just happens to coincide with a sizzling materials market, which, according to FactSet, is the S&P 500’s second hottest sector, as it grew by 6.7%, in May 2020. Only Information Technology, at 6.8%, outperformed it, as they easily outpaced all other sectors, including Consumer Staples, which gained 1.4% for the month.

When junior listings graduate to a national exchange, access improved funding options to execute their game plan, and are in line with greater trends, we should expect results like Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH). The high flying “performance beverage” company’s zero-calorie fitness drinks have helped Celsius generate $28.2 million in most recent quarter revenues, a 95% year-over-year improvement, and generate $13 million in gross profits, up 128% from the year ago quarter.

Yes, even in this market, former junior listings, like Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate ) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric cancer patients, are able to raise the funds in their attempt to bring their technologies to market. In fact, Fennec’s recently completed underwritten $30,000,000 offering actually yielded $34,126,275 (before deducting the underwriting discounts and offering expenses), as the underwriters exercised the maximum number of option shares.

