Shawcor Announces Appointment of New Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced the appointment of Alan Hibben as a director of the Company effective June 1, 2020.



Alan currently serves as a director of Canadian public companies Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG), Extendicare Inc. (TSX: EXE) and WildBrain Ltd. (TSX:WILD) He has more than 40 years’ experience in investment, advisory, capital markets, financing and operational roles in a wide range of industries, with a concentration in financial services, including RBC Financial Group. He has significant experience as a Chair and Chair of Committees for a wide range of public and private companies.

Alan is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Financial Analyst and has an ICD.D designation.

Shawcor Ltd. is a global company serving various sectors of the Infrastructure, Energy and Transportation markets through three reporting segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems and Automotive and Industrial. The Company operates through a global network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities and is valued for its integrity, technology and proven capability to execute the most complex projects in its industry.

For further information:

Shawcor Ltd.

Paul Pierroz

Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations

Tel: 416-744-5540

Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com

Website: www.shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.