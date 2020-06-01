Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,840 in the last 365 days.

Shawcor Announces Appointment of New Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced the appointment of Alan Hibben as a director of the Company effective June 1, 2020.

Alan currently serves as a director of Canadian public companies Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG), Extendicare Inc. (TSX: EXE) and WildBrain Ltd. (TSX:WILD)  He has more than 40 years’ experience in investment, advisory, capital markets, financing and operational roles in a wide range of industries, with a concentration in financial services, including RBC Financial Group. He has significant experience as a Chair and Chair of Committees for a wide range of public and private companies.

Alan is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Financial Analyst and has an ICD.D designation.

Shawcor Ltd. is a global company serving various sectors of the Infrastructure, Energy and Transportation markets through three reporting segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems and Automotive and Industrial. The Company operates through a global network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities and is valued for its integrity, technology and proven capability to execute the most complex projects in its industry.

For further information:

Shawcor Ltd.
Paul Pierroz
Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations
Tel: 416-744-5540
Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com
Website: www.shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Shawcor Announces Appointment of New Director

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.