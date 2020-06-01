The UPS Foundation Commits US$3 Million To Gavi To Expand Innovative Last Mile Delivery Network And Bring Essential Vaccines To Children In Hardest To Reach Communities

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and GENEVA, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UPS partnership with Gavi builds on successful efforts to expand and improve vaccine delivery in Uganda and some of the world’s most underserved communities

To date, UPS cold chain best practices have resulted in regularly scheduled vaccine deliveries, significant stockout reductions and an increase of 100,000 in monthly vaccine distribution rates

Commitment leverages US$2 million from the Gavi Matching Fund, resulting in US$5 million in support

Program taps into UPS’s deep expertise in healthcare supply chain management and commitment to humanitarian and development goals

The UPS Foundation, which leads the global citizenship programs for UPS (NYSE: UPS), and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, announced today a commitment of US$3 million in new funding and in-kind logistics support spanning two years, provided by UPS and The UPS Foundation to Gavi. The new support will enable Gavi to continue to strengthen supply chain networks that deliver life-saving vaccines to children in the world’s poorest countries, and expand coverage of essential childhood vaccines with the mission of eliminating childhood deaths from avoidable diseases.

The UPS Foundation’s contribution of US$2 million in cash and US$1 million in UPS in-kind services, combined with a match of US$2 million from the Gavi Matching Fund , results in a total of US$5 million toward an expansion of previous shared efforts by the organizations. The contribution will apply to Gavi’s 2021 to 2025 strategic period. The Gavi Matching Fund was created in 2011 to encourage businesses to invest in global immunization.

This commitment extends The UPS Foundation’s and UPS’s long-time partnership with Gavi and draws on the company’s deep expertise in healthcare supply chain management. The UPS Foundation’s corporate partnership with Gavi began in 2014. Since that time, UPS has provided funding and technical expertise aimed at establishing reliable cold chain networks, expanding last mile delivery of vaccines, broadening the pool of trained supply chain managers in priority countries and spearheading innovation.

“Strong and efficient supply chains are essential to Gavi’s work,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi. “With support from The UPS Foundation, we have in recent years been able to greatly enlarge and improve supply chains that Gavi-eligible countries rely on to deliver vaccines, even in some of the most remote areas of the world. We’re extremely grateful to The UPS Foundation, whose close partnership with Gavi has yielded truly groundbreaking accomplishments. We’re excited to move ahead with the next chapter of this enormously fruitful relationship.”

“As a purpose-driven, global organization, our support for Gavi’s mission can help advance our society in the most important way – our children’s future – and catalyze more private sector support,” said Eduardo Martinez, President of The UPS Foundation and UPS Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. “We aspire to create pathways for the public sector and civil society to better connect with the private sector, to create more efficient systems, and enable innovations that improve the delivery of vital health services and commodities like vaccines.”

With the support of the Ugandan government and Minister of Health, in July 2018, UPS and Gavi developed a pilot last mile vaccine delivery network in three districts around Kampala, Uganda, serving three million people and focused on improving the percentage of Ugandan children who receive childhood vaccines. Working with the Ugandan Ministry of Health, UPS, Gavi and UPS’s authorized service contractor established a vaccine delivery system reaching more than 150 clinics. The pilot, which was well received by local health networks, utilized cold chain best practices, vehicles with refrigerators, temperature monitoring tools, stock management systems to track inventory and trigger ordering before vaccines are out of stock.

The UPS Foundation’s contributions have supported, among other activities, the Strategic Training Executive Program (STEP) Leadership Development program, which builds supply chain managers’ capacity to provide end-to-end management of vaccine supply chains.

This new contribution from The UPS Foundation, combined with the Gavi Matching Fund, will be used to support Gavi’s supply chain initiatives across the 2021-2025 period, strengthening the Alliance’s capacity to engage with the private sector and replicate the successful Uganda model to exponentially increase availability of vaccines for children in other countries.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

About The UPS Foundation

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2019, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $123.8 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS_Foundation on Twitter.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate half the world’s children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases. Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation – over 760 million children – and prevented more than 13 million deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 73 developing countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningitis and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation and reaching the unvaccinated children still being left behind, employing innovative finance and the latest technology – from drones to biometrics – to save millions more lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter .

The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organizations that fund Gavi’s work here .

