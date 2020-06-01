Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deer Horn Announces Close of Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia , June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), announces that it has closed previously-announced private placement and has issued 2,000,000 units for aggregate proceeds of $120,000.  Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.10 per warrant share for a period of two years.

About Deer Horn Capital

Deer Horn Capital is committed to exploring for, and providing, strategic and critical metals vital to a low-carbon economy and for the advancement of technology. The Company’s leadership has a track record of project monetization with a board and advisory group that includes industry leaders in finance, mineral property development, geology, mineralogy, solar power, engineering, research and Indigenous peoples engagement and economic development.

Deer Horn responsibly and ethically explores for metals in British Columbia and Yukon. Deer Horn proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.


On behalf of the board of directors of For further information please contact:
Deer Horn Capital Inc.  
  Tyrone Docherty
“Tyrone Docherty” 604.789.5653
Tyrone Docherty tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca
President and CEO  

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

