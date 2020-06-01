ALG Forecasts Average New Vehicle Transaction Price Up 4.6% Year-Over-Year for May 2020 Driven by 0% Interest Rate Offers

Automaker revenue down 29% year-over-year due to COVID-19 impact

“Every brand, with the exception of Kia, has increased their average transaction price year-over-year in May mainly attributed to ongoing 0% interest rates. Kia is down likely due to lower inventory levels on their popular Telluride model, which carries one of the highest MSRPs in their lineup,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar.

“It’s important to note that while average transaction prices have increased year-over-year, they are down month-over-month,” added Lyman. “We can expect a trend of lower inventory on popular models across automakers as production stoppages and higher than expected demand are taking shape based on geography. As a result, we expect automakers to continue to not only pull back, but also shift their incentive strategies from nationally based to regionally and locally based in order to offset those supply shortages. We expect the highly incentivized and in-demand SUVs and trucks to be affected more than other segments.”



ALG projects that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach more than $39.4 billion for May 2020, down 29% (based on a non-adjusted daily selling rate) from a year ago and up 49% from last month.

“Ford and Hyundai have seen the biggest gains in average transaction price year-over-year with their aggressive and ongoing incentives,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM and Affinity Partner Analytics for TrueCar.

“For Ford, the combination of discontinuation of sedans as well as strong performance by the new Explorer are leading to higher transaction prices year-over-year for the brand overall,” said Woolard. “Meanwhile, Hyundai has shown both strength in sedans, especially with the all-new Sonata, as well as growth at the top of their product line with the Palisade. These new products as well as strong performance with financing offers that are resonating with today's shoppers have resulted in strong performance year-over-year in average transaction prices."

“On the Retail Health Index, which measures automaker brand health on a month-to-month basis, the brands that had the biggest declines in March and April are springing back this month. Luxury automakers such as Audi and BMW are making a comeback month over month as high-lease volume parts of the country are easing stay at home restrictions,” added Woolard.

Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer May 2020

Forecast May 2019

Actual Apr 2020

Actual YOY MOM BMW $59,794 $58,544 $59,169 2.1% 1.1% Daimler $61,176 $58,232 $60,768 5.1% 0.7% FCA $43,154 $40,085 $43,162 7.7% 0.0% Ford $43,267 $38,526 $42,996 12.3% 0.6% GM $41,031 $40,609 $41,666 1.0% -1.5% Honda $29,536 $28,752 $29,683 2.7% -0.5% Hyundai $28,532 $24,391 $27,586 17.0% 3.4% Kia $25,214 $25,638 $25,718 -1.7% -2.0% Nissan $29,956 $29,379 $30,002 2.0% -0.2% Subaru $30,495 $29,821 $31,154 2.3% -2.1% Toyota $33,913 $32,361 $33,941 4.8% -0.1% Volkswagen Group $39,108 $38,877 $39,644 0.6% -1.4% Industry $36,511 $34,903 $37,150 4.6% -1.7%

Incentive Spending

Manufacturer May 2020

Forecast May 2019

Actual Apr 2020

Actual YOY MOM BMW $6,330 $5,755 $6,031 10.0% 5.0% Daimler $7,470 $5,301 $7,289 40.9% 2.5% FCA $5,907 $4,439 $5,622 33.1% 5.1% Ford $5,022 $4,500 $4,321 11.6% 16.2% GM $6,374 $5,100 $5,809 25.0% 9.7% Honda $3,039 $2,063 $2,825 47.3% 7.6% Hyundai $3,025 $2,883 $2,731 4.9% 10.8% Kia $4,388 $3,574 $4,016 22.8% 9.3% Nissan $5,386 $4,017 $4,774 34.1% 12.8% Subaru $1,848 $1,528 $1,765 21.0% 4.7% Toyota $2,753 $2,424 $2,419 13.6% 13.8% Volkswagen Group $4,510 $3,397 $4,480 32.8% 0.7% Industry $4,526 $3,732 $4,297 21.3% 5.3%

Incentives as a Percentage of Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer May 2020

Forecast May 2019

Actual Apr 2020

Actual YOY MOM BMW 10.6% 9.8% 10.2% 7.7% 3.9% Daimler 12.2% 9.1% 12.0% 34.1% 1.8% FCA 13.7% 11.1% 13.0% 23.6% 5.1% Ford 11.6% 11.7% 10.1% -0.6% 15.5% GM 15.5% 12.6% 13.9% 23.7% 11.4% Honda 10.3% 7.2% 9.5% 43.4% 8.1% Hyundai 10.6% 11.8% 9.9% -10.3% 7.1% Kia 17.4% 13.9% 15.6% 24.8% 11.4% Nissan 18.0% 13.7% 15.9% 31.5% 13.0% Subaru 6.1% 5.1% 5.7% 18.3% 7.0% Toyota 8.1% 7.5% 7.1% 8.4% 13.9% Volkswagen Group 11.5% 8.7% 11.3% 32.0% 2.1% Industry 12.4% 10.7% 11.6% 15.9% 7.2%

Retail Health Index

RHI measures the changes in retail market share relative to changes in incentive spending and transaction price to gauge whether OEMs are "buying" retail share through increased incentives, or whether share increases are largely demand-driven. An OEM with a positive RHI score is demonstrating a healthy balance of incentive spend relative to market share, either by holding incentive spending flat and increasing share or by increasing incentives with a higher positive increase in retail share.

RHI, Top 12

Manufacturers Mat 2020

Forecast YOY

Change MOM

Change BMW -2.5% 2.0% Daimler -4.1% -1.5% FCA -2.7% -1.6% Ford 0.0% -4.3% GM -3.2% -3.3% Honda -3.4% 1.6% Hyundai 1.6% 0.1% Kia -3.3% -2.1% Nissan -5.5% -2.1% Subaru -1.2% -0.6% Toyota 0.2% 3.0% Volkswagen -1.8% 1.1%

Mainstream May 2020

Forecast YOY

Change MOM

Change Buick -3.4% -1.8% Chevrolet -4.2% -4.2% Chrysler 0.8% 2.1% Dodge 0.1% -0.9% Ford 0.1% -4.4% GMC -1.0% -1.6% Honda -3.3% 1.9% Hyundai 1.5% 0.1% Jeep -3.3% -0.5% Kia -3.3% -2.1% Mazda -2.5% -0.4% Mitsubishi -3.2% -0.7% Nissan -5.9% -2.1% Ram -3.1% -3.7% Subaru -1.2% -0.6% Toyota 0.5% 3.6% Volkswagen -0.8% 0.7%

Luxury Apr 2020

Forecast YOY

Change MOM

Change Acura -3.8% -1.4% Audi -4.2% 1.9% BMW -2.5% 2.5% Cadillac -0.2% -0.8% INFINITI -2.3% -1.7% Land Rover -2.2% 1.2% Lexus -2.6% -3.4% Lincoln -2.4% -4.0% Mercedes-Benz -4.1% -1.5% Porsche 0.4% 0.9% Volvo -2.5% -0.6%

(Note: This forecast is based solely on ALG's analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.’s operations.)



