Society6 Sees Strongest Memorial Day Sale in Brand’s History

The Online Marketplace Recently Launched a Revamped Merchandising Strategy

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6 today announced it saw its strongest Memorial Day sale in the brand’s history. The artist-driven online marketplace, featuring made-to-order products in home décor, art, apparel and accessories, saw triple digit growth1, compared to last year’s Memorial Day weekend, in key categories, including wall art and home décor.



In early 2020, Society6 optimized its promotions process through a revamped merchandising model, transforming from flash sales to more strategic seasonal and departmental promotions. For Memorial Day, the marketplace featured department-specific deals targeting popular products and designs, and recently launched categories, such as outdoor and lifestyle. The brand will continue to utilize this enhanced merchandising strategy for upcoming seasonal sales and holiday promotions, including Father’s Day, a summer outdoor furniture sale and fourth of July.

“At Society6 we are dedicated to helping our customers discover artfully designed, high-quality goods that add beauty to the spaces around them,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager for Society6. “Our team has made substantial improvements to our platform and operations process over the past several quarters and our new revamped merchandising strategy is a key capability stemming from these improvements. We can now better showcase the breadth of our product offering through smart merchandising and thoughtful promotions that elevate the original designs of our more than 400,000 artists from around the globe.”

Society6 prides itself on offering premium made-to-order products featuring beautiful, original designs at affordable prices. With more than 6 million unique designs available across 70 premium products in home décor, furniture, wall art, tabletop, apparel and tech, there is truly something for everyone at Society6. For more information on Society6, visit www.society6.com .

About Society6:

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on 70 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com . Society6 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

1 Based on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday-Tuesday (May 23-26), vs. the comparable holiday period a year ago. Growth is based on Gross Transaction Value (GTV). Gross Transaction Value is the total amount paid by the customer including the total product price inclusive of artist margin, shipping charges, sales taxes, and is net of any promotional discounts. Gross transaction value does not reflect any subsequent cancellations, refunds or credits and does not represent revenue earned by the Company.

Media Contacts:

Sharna Daduk

VP, Communications

Sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com