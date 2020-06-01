Ayisha Jeter Joins Arcutis as Vice President of Market Access

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Ayisha Jeter has joined the company as Vice President of Market Access. In this new role, Ms. Jeter will be responsible for Arcutis’ access and reimbursement efforts as the Company prepares for the potential future commercialization of its product candidates.



“Ayisha is a dynamic market access executive with 18 years of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry experience, encompassing sales, managed markets and access marketing, distribution and trade, patient services, and product launches,” said Ken Lock, Arcutis’ Chief Commercial Officer. “Ayisha’s expertise in developing market access and pricing strategies in extremely competitive markets will be especially invaluable as we continue our evolution toward becoming a fully-integrated, commercial-stage dermatology company.”

Prior to joining Arcutis, Ms. Jeter held multiple access leadership roles, culminating in the position of Vice President of Managed Markets and Access Marketing, at Assertio (formerly Depomed, Inc.) from 2015 to 2020. Before that, Ms. Jeter was Associate Director, Payer Market (Portfolio Strategy), at Purdue Pharma from 2013 to 2015. Previously, Ms. Jeter held the position of Senior Analyst, Market Access Marketing, at Vivus, Inc. from 2012-2013. Prior to that Ms. Jeter held a variety of sales roles at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics; Genzyme, Inc.; and Pfizer, Inc. Ms. Jeter received her B.A. in American Studies from the University of California at Berkeley and her M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing four novel compounds, including ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream); ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam); ARQ-252, and ARQ-255 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and eczema, vitiligo, and alopecia areata. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Arcutis’ potential to become a fully-integrated, commercial-stage dermatology company. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Arcutis’ clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the clinical trial enrollment process, regulatory approval processes, the potential timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Arcutis’ ability to successfully protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations and the availability or commercial potential of Arcutis product candidates. Arcutis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-Q filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 12, 2020, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investors and Media:

Heather Rowe Armstrong

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

harmstrong@arcutis.com

805-418-5006, Ext. 740



