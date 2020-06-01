Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic restarts PoNS Treatment™ for gait deficit due to multiple sclerosis

Following Health Canada’s authorization, the clinic will continue the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator Treatment™ program for clients on June 1

SURREY, British Columbia, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic is pleased to announce that it will recommence the use of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device with physical therapy to treat gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis, starting on Monday, June 1, 2020. This comes two days after World Multiple Sclerosis Day.



In late March, Health Canada announced the authorization to market the PoNS™ device for the treatment of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis. The device is used in conjunction with an intensive physical therapy program. At the time of the announcement, the clinic facility was limited to virtual appointments due to COVID-19 restrictions, but has reopened since May 19.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this service once again for our clients,” said Sonia Brodie, Vice President of Services for the Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic. “This approval by Health Canada legitimizes what we already know, that PoNS Treatment™ can enhance neuroplasticity which is your brain’s ability to change. MS is a chronic illness affecting your brain’s ability to communicate with the rest of your body, and this treatment has the potential to improve your ability to walk, which can have a significant impact on your quality of life.”

Canada has some of the highest rates of MS in the world, with about 93,500 patients currently suffering from MS, according to Helius Medical Technologies, the developers of the PoNS™ device. The Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic has treated people with MS using the device since March 2019, having been the first clinic in Western Canada to do so.

Objective clinical outcomes are measured throughout the program to track improvements using state-of-the-art technologies such as the NeuroCatch™ Platform — a neuro-physiological brain function assessment. The clinic recently submitted for publication a study conducted to summarize the results of their first clients with MS to benefit from the PoNS Treatment™ program.

About the Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic

The Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic (SNPC) opened in 2019 as a neuro-rehabilitation clinic in Surrey, British Columbia, focusing on comprehensive therapies using advanced, non-invasive brain technologies to help treat people with neurological conditions. The clinical team consists of multidisciplinary therapists expertly trained with the latest, innovative technologies to support the brain’s ability to heal, adapt, retrain and transform itself. The Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic is proud to be Western Canada’s first clinic to offer the cutting-edge PoNS Treatment™. www.snpc.tech

About PoNS Treatment™ and Device

PoNS™ (short for Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator) is an innovative, non-surgical medical device that delivers mild electrical stimulation to the nerves on the surface of the tongue that connect with nerves in the brain. This stimulation, in conjunction with targeted therapeutic activities, has the potential to restore balance and gait in individuals with chronic balance deficit due to a mild or moderate Traumatic Brain Injury or concussion. PoNS Treatment™ is a comprehensive 14-week program that combines in-clinic and in-home use of the PoNS™ device guided by a Certified PoNS™ Trainer. www.ponstreatment.ca

