OPPI Announces Susan Wiggins as its New Executive Director

TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI) is pleased to announce Susan Wiggins as its new Executive Director. Susan brings a wealth of experience in association management, most recently as Senior Strategic Advisor/COO for the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID).



Susan begins her new role with OPPI on June 15, 2020, allowing for a two-week overlap to facilitate a smooth transition between her and outgoing OPPI Executive Director Mary Ann Rangam who departs OPPI on June 30, 2020.

“I’m excited to join OPPI with an understanding that my immediate priority will be to ensure that the planning profession is well positioned as communities evaluate, plan and prepare for life beyond the current pandemic crisis. The solid leadership provided by OPPI Council and Mary Ann will allow me to strategically position the Institute for the benefit of our members and the planning profession,” says Wiggins. “Our members inform choices and inspire communities to positively impact the human experience – where we live, work, play, heal and learn – and I look forward to leading the organization and serving the OPPI member community.”

In her new role, Susan reports to OPPI’s 11-person Council comprised of volunteer members from across Ontario. “Susan has significant experience across the board, is an exceptional motivator and brings out the best in those she works with,” says OPPI President Justine Giancola. “Her experience in the world of associations and, in particular, with associations in the built environment will fit well with the Institute, our membership and staff, and I have no doubt she will position OPPI for greater success now and into the future.”

Before arriving at OPPI, Susan’s previous experience also includes being the CEO of the Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) and as Executive Director of the Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario (ARIDO).

About the Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI)

OPPI is the recognized voice of the Province’s planning profession. Our over 4,000 members work in government, private practice, universities, and not-for-profit agencies in the fields of urban and rural development, community design, environmental planning, transportation, health, social services, heritage conservation, housing, and economic development. Our over 500 student members attend undergraduate and graduate programs in six accredited planning programs across Ontario. Members meet quality practice requirements and are accountable to OPPI and the public to practice ethically and to abide by a Professional Code of Practice. Only Full Members are authorized by the Ontario Professional Planners Institute Act, 1994, to use the title “Registered Professional Planner” (or “RPP”).

