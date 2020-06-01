Coronavirus - Kenya: Behaviour change key to defeating Covid-19 Nairobi, Sunday May 31, 2020

Today the Government has reported 74 more cases of people who have tested positive for Coronavirus out of 1,574 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The positive cases in the country now stand at 1,962 while cumulatively the government has so far tested 78, 536 samples.

Giving the situation report on the Covid-19 today at Afya house, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Dr. Rashid Aman noted that the number of positive cases keep on rising and there is need for behavior change.

“Each of us has a role to play. Adopting responsible social behaviors to break the transmission chain of the virus is of vital importance. We must therefore, continue to strictly observe the containment measures and obey the advisories issued by the Government,” he said.

He acknowledged that the greatest challenge in continuing spread of the cases is in the informal settlements because of maintenance of social distance but noted that the government is working closely with the Nairobi county health team to try and trace all people who have been in contact with those who have tested positive.

He noted that out of the 74 new cases, Nairobi has 35, Mombasa 23, Busia six, Kiambu, Kwale , Uasin Gishu and Kajiado have two cases each while Kilifi, Taita Taveta and Laikipia have one case each.

“Laikipia becomes the latest County to record a case, bringing the tally of counties affected so far to 34,” Out of the 74 cases, 55 are male while 19 are female all aged between three years for the youngest and 79 years for the oldest.

In Nairobi the 35 cases are from Langata which has 19 cases, Embakasi East and Embakasi Central three cases each, Dagoretti North, Westlands, Embakasi South, two cases each, Kasarani, Kamukunji, Makadara, and Starehe, one case each.

In Mombasa, the 23 cases are from Mvita 11, Kisauni has two cases, Likoni and Nyali have three cases each, and Jomvu and Changamwe one case each. In Busia, the six cases are from Alupe mandatory quarantine, which has five cases and Malaba point of entry, one case.

In Kiambu, the two cases are from Ruiru and Limuru while in Kwale, the two cases are from Msambweni and Lungalunga point of entry. Kajiado, has two cases from Kajiado North and Kajiado Central while Uasin Gishu, has one case from Turbo.

In Kilifi, the one case is from Kilifi quarantine facility; while the one case in Laikipia, is from Laikipia East and lastly,Taita Taveta case is from Taveta quarantine facility.

The CAS also announced that the government has discharged 14 people, bringing the total number of recoveries to 474 but however lost one patient from Kayole bringing a total of fatalities now to 64.

He also noted that as the world celebrates No Tobacco Day today, smokers are more vulnerable to severe forms of Covid-19 disease. “Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco use. Preventing young people from becoming addicted to tobacco and related products is therefore key to a smoke-free future,” he said.

He added that the ban on tobacco advertisement, promotion and sponsorship by the tobacco control Act of 2007 is still in place and reminded the enforcement agencies to continue enforcing the ban.

This year’s World No Tobacco Day theme is on protection of younger generations, focusing on “Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use.”