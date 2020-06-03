Dr.'s Liao & Miraglia, 2 Power Houses in Craniofacial Growth & Development, Join Forces under Airway Health Solutions
Liao/Miraglia help dentists/pedodontists treat more patients suffering from comorbidities of Sleep Disordered Breathing, providing affordable options for care.GREATER NYC REGION, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS), a dental education and consulting company, focuses on providing doctors affordable solutions to help treat children and adults from the comorbidities of Sleep Disordered Breathing. Dr. Ben Miraglia, VP Clinical Affairs, AHS, contributes his 17+ years of expertise in airway health and expansive orthodontics. Both AHS Founder, Lauren Gueits and Miraglia are thrilled by this partnership.
Miraglia states, “It is an honor and a pleasure to collaborate with Dr. Felix Liao. Not only do we share philosophies in growth & development for patients of all ages, but we both focus on treating the root cause of disease vs. treating symptoms. Dr. Liao adds a whole other level of expertise in treating adults suffering from underdeveloped jaws and poor nutrition. This will provide our AHS clients an opportunity for broader treatment modalities. Our shared vision is treating the whole patient, not just the mouth. I am looking forward to combining our crusade of transforming dentists into viable members of the health care community providing the utmost in comprehensive health care. “
Dr. Felix Liao is a thought leader and bestselling author of two groundbreaking books, Six-Foot Tiger, Three-Foot Cage and Early Sirens. Both books highlight the critical need for dentists to become airway-centered mouth doctors. Liao is the Director of AMD™ Seminars which transforms teeth-centered dentists into Airway-centered Mouth Doctors™ with airway diagnosis, published evidence, oral appliances, hands-on cases, and Whole Health Integration. He is a past President of IABDM.org, and founder of Whole Health Integration Summit.
Liao shares, “Dr. Ben Miraglia and I are excited to bring our combined expertise to our dental clients. Our combined training covers both airway diagnosis and treatment for children and adults alike. We invite dentists to join us for timely and revolutionary training that will forever change the way they look at their patients.”
Many doctors interested in providing myofunctional/expansion appliances have expressed cost as a barrier due to high lab fees, expensive equipment, and lack of implementable systems for doctors and team. Through the AHS platform, doctors can be trained via online or live events. Their ROI is both patient and practice health without excessive costs, overhead, and lab bills.
Gueits states, “Having both Dr. Miraglia and Dr. Liao under the AHS umbrella provides a robust portfolio of a la carte learning options as well as recommended educational pathways. Now we can provide training by the top two educators in N. America as well as team implementation under one platform. Together we are stronger in raising awareness of the importance of general and pediatric dentists being ‘mouth doctors’ as coined by Dr. Liao.”
To celebrate this partnership, AHS is kicking off a Free (2) CE Hours, Ground Breaking Webinar (click to register) featuring both Dr. Miraglia and Dr. Liao, Thursday, June 11th, 7 pm - 9 pm EST. Come join us to see what all the buzz is about and help AHS welcome Dr. Felix Liao to the team.
