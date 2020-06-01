REVISED WEBCAST & CALL INFORMATION: Minerva Neurosciences to Hold Webcast and Call With Key Opinion Leaders to Present Additional Analyses From Phase 3 Trial of Roluperidone (MIN-101) for Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, announced today that the company will hold a webcast on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8.30 a.m. to present additional results and analyses from its Phase 3 trial in negative symptoms. This webcast replaces that previously scheduled for today (June 1, 2020) announced by the Company on May 29, 2020.



Minerva management will be joined on the webcast by key opinion leaders Philip Harvey, Ph.D. and Brian Kirkpatrick, M.D. who will discuss these findings.

Philip D. Harvey, Ph.D. is Leonard M. Miller Professor of Psychiatry and director of the Division of Psychology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and a VA Senior Health Scientist. Dr. Harvey’s research has focused on cognition and functioning, and he has written extensively on aging in schizophrenia, negative symptoms in schizophrenia, functional impairments in severe mental illness, the cognitive effects of typical and atypical antipsychotics, and the effects of cognitive enhancing agents and cognitive training in various conditions. He is the author of over 1,000 scientific papers and abstracts, and he has written over 60 book chapters. Dr. Harvey is a widely cited author who was repeatedly designated by Thompson-Reuters as being in the top 1% of all researchers in citations in mental health each year since 2010. He has received numerous awards for his research in schizophrenia.

Brian Kirkpatrick, M.D. is a professor and department chair at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He received his M.D. from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. He completed his psychiatry residency at the University of North Carolina, where he also received a master's in epidemiology. He was on the faculty of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center at the University of Maryland, and was Vice Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the Medical College of Georgia. He was Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Scott & White Healthcare and Texas A&M University College of Medicine before coming to Nevada. Dr. Kirkpatrick is an associate editor of Clinical Schizophrenia and Related Psychoses, serves on the editorial board of Schizophrenia Bulletin and was co-chair of the National Institute of Mental Health-sponsored Consensus Development Conference on Negative Symptoms.

Conference Call Information:

Minerva Neurosciences will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Phase 3 trial of roluperidone. To participate, please dial 1-877-425-9470 (toll free) or 1-201-389-0878 (toll/international), and refer to conference ID 13703481.

To participate in the webcast, please link to: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139821 . The live webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Minerva’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.” For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the timing and scope of future clinical trials and results of clinical trials with roluperidone (MIN-101); the clinical and therapeutic potential of this compound; the timing and outcomes of future interactions with U.S. and foreign regulatory bodies; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our therapeutic products; the sufficiency of our current cash position to fund our operations; and management’s ability to successfully achieve its goals. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, whether roluperidone will advance further in the clinical trials process and whether and when, if at all, it will receive final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies and for which indications; whether any of our therapeutic products will be successfully marketed if approved; whether any of our therapeutic product discovery and development efforts will be successful; management’s ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations on terms acceptable to us; and general economic conditions. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website at www.minervaneurosciences.com . The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

