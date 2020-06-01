Spero Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will provide a corporate update at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 4, 2020.



A webcast of the presentation may be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website ( www.sperotherapeutics.com ) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors and Media” tab. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is designed to be the first oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of rare, orphan disease caused by pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform that is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

