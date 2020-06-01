Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, today announced that members of the Avadel management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
A live webcast of the event will be available at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the presentation.
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Presenters:
- Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer
- Jordan Dubow, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
- Thomas McHugh, Chief Financial Officer
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel develops and markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.
Contacts:
Investor Contacts
Tom McHugh
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (636) 449-1843
Email: tmchugh@avadel.com
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (212) 915.2564
Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contact
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications, LLC
Phone: (646) 970-4688
Email: pbursey@lifescicomms.com