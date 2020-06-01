Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Erin Lavelle to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Erin Lavelle to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Lavelle has more than 20 years of strategic and operational leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. She succeeds Sean Nolan, who will be stepping down from the Board. Mr. Nolan has served as a director of Aquinox Pharmaceutics since 2015 and remained on the Neoleukin Board after the merger in August 2019.



“Erin’s extensive experience in operational, strategic, and business initiatives make her an excellent addition to our board as we continue to advance the de novo protein design platform and prepare for the start of clinical trials,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “In addition, I would like to thank Sean for his many contributions to Neoleukin.”

“Neoleukin’s innovative technology platform, experienced team and promising approach to impact the treatment landscape is a compelling combination, and I’m very pleased to be joining this talented team at such an exciting time,” said Ms. Lavelle.

Ms. Lavelle joined Alder in April 2018 to focus on operational initiatives preparing the company for its first product launch. Prior to Alder, she held a variety of roles during 15 years at Amgen Inc. In her last role at Amgen, she served as General Manager of Amgen’s Taiwan affiliate. Prior to that role, Ms. Lavelle was based in Hong Kong as an Executive Director for the Japan Asia-Pacific region, leading Commercial Excellence and Digital Health. Before her time in Asia, she held roles as an Executive Director in the areas of Global Marketing, Global Commercial Finance, and Strategy & Corporate Development. Ms. Lavelle began her career in 1998 as an investment banker in the healthcare group at Merrill Lynch & Co. Ms. Lavelle holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, planned development activities and timelines, use and adequacy of cash reserves and the potential benefits of the company’s product candidates and platform. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company’s de novo protein design technology. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s cash forecasts, the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company’s clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

