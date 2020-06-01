Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AMSC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on June 2, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AYER, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the company’s recent accomplishments, financial results and business outlook.

Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://www.amsc.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501 and using conference ID 5152939. A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using conference passcode 5152939.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)
AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance.  Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety.  Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

