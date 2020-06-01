ScientiaMobile’s WURFL Microservice Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to WURFL Microservice to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

RESTON, Va., June 01, 2020 -- ScientiaMobile, today announced the availability of WURFL Microservice in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Developers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.



Thanks to WURFL Microservice, many applications types including advertising technology, AI and machine learning, and web optimization can integrate the industry’s most advanced and innovative device detection. This can be part of a microservice architecture designed to deliver accuracy and speed, with enterprise-level support.

“Many large organizations are looking to adopt or have already adopted a microservice architecture. Embracing the new paradigm was the obvious route to follow for ScientiaMobile, so we followed it,” said Luca Passani, Chief Technology Officer, ScientiaMobile. “WURFL Microservice provides a quickly-deployable device detection subsystem that allows other components in a microservice architecture to obtain device properties. Customers can use their favorite programming languages, including .NET, Java, PHP, Node.js, or Golang, and enjoy performances on par with traditional in-memory APIs. We believe this to be the best of both worlds.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, “We’re pleased to welcome ScientiaMobile’s WURFL Microservice to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Learn more about ScientiaMobile at its page on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About ScientiaMobile

ScientiaMobile helps enterprises increase their profitability by improving their mobile user experience through device detection and image optimization. ScientiaMobile’s WURFL device detection is an extremely accurate and comprehensive device detection solution with over 72,000 devices, 99 percent accuracy, fast API, and world-class ticketed support. ScientiaMobile’s ImageEngine Image CDN is the only solution in the market that combines proactive device detection with image optimization and CDN capabilities. With customers among the major internet companies, ScientiaMobile continues to lead the mobile device intelligence market and leverage their core competency to expand into new markets.

