Money Management Expert Empowers Women to Take the Reins of Their Financial Future in Debut Book

In ‘Wine, Women & Wealth,’ author Denise Arand distills important lessons about money from motivating stories of others who have successfully found freedom through their finances

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned personal finance expert Denise Arand has published an uplifting collection of vignettes that teaches readers how to find more success in their relationship with money, no matter the challenges life throws their way. In “Wine, Women & Wealth: Inspirational Stories of Women Who Got Their Financial Act Together and How You Can Too,” Arand taps into her decades of money management experience to demystify and educate readers about classic and sometimes unavoidable financial pitfalls, such as high-interest credit card debt, divorce, and student loans.

“Wine, Women & Wealth” is a much-needed resource for those who are often invisible to and ignored by the financial industry, such as women. Often, Arand said, these individuals end up vulnerable and without the tools they need to keep themselves afloat in the face of chronic illness, loss of a partner, or a major life crisis.

“A few years ago, while I was working as a financial professional, I realized that many women have little confidence and little involvement with the money that they have: married women who have given much of their financial control over to their husbands, single women who have put their heads in the sand and let the chips fall where they may, widowed women who decided they would spend all of their money to ease their grief,” Arand said. “This frightening trend began my journey of educating women about money – inspiring me to start the Wine, Women and Wealth events and to write this book.”

Ultimately, Arand’s book provides invaluable advice for navigating the complexities of money and how it affects one’s relationships and lifestyle. “Wine, Women & Wealth” makes solutions to difficult scenarios accessible to all and helps readers build a strong foundation for their future years of retirement.

“Yes – there are women who support each other and empower each other – especially around money,” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “So many great stories!”

“Wine, Women & Wealth: Inspirational Stories of Women Who Got Their Financial Act Together and How You Can Too”

By Denise Arand

ISBN: 978-1-9822-3637-3 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-3638-0 (softcover);

978-1-9822-3639-7 (e-book)

Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author

Denise Arand began her financial services career in the early 1990s, helping people plan for retirement the “old-fashioned” way by utilizing typical stock market investments. After feeling the pain of her clients’ unavoidable losses during the dot-com crash of 2000-2002, Arand sought out ways to help her clients build wealth with a reasonable return and no risk of market loss. She began working for Five Rings Financial and quickly ascended the ranks to executive vice president. In the role, she spearheaded the expansion of Five Rings across the nation. As the proud founder of Wine, Women, and Wealth, Arand is passionate about sharing proven, reliable financial advice with audiences who historically haven’t had access to it, especially women and middle-class Americans. Arand calls Carlsbad, Calif., home with her husband of 40-plus years. She’s the mother of two successful daughters and “Mimi” to two beautiful granddaughters. Arand is currently available for virtual and in-person speaking engagements. To learn more please visit www.winewomenandwealthbook.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres.

