COVID-19 Impact on Casual Bags Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2017, the global Casual Bags market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Casual Bags market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Casual Bags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Casual Bags in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Casual Bags market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Casual Bags include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Casual Bags include
Samsonite
Tumi Holdings
VIP Industries
VF Corporation
Briggs & Riley Travelware
Rimowa GmbH
MCM Worldwide
LV
IT Luggage
Market Size Split by Type
Leather
Canvas
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
Department Store
Others
Regional analysis:
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2025.
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13 Key Players Profiles
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
