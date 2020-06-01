Robotic Surgical Procedures Market to Reach USD 13,271.6 Million by 2025; Rising Demand on Account of New Applications in Robot-Assisted Surgeries, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Blood Screening Market Research Report are Medtronic, Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, sVerb Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, CMR Surgical Ltd., Avatera Medical GmbH and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic surgical procedures market size is anticipated to touch USD 13,271.6 million by the end of 2025 on account of the increasing inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures. Robotic surgery or robot-assisted surgery provides doctors the assistance to perform various complex procedures with more flexibility, precision, and control. It is mostly associated with minimally invasive surgeries, the popularity, and the success rate of which, will aid to the expansion of the market in the coming years. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025,” the value of the market was USD 3,912.2 million in 2017 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 16.6% between 2018 to 2025.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-surgical-procedures-market-100124







The Report Answers the Following Queries

What is the competitive landscape of the market?

How will the adoption of robotic surgical systems help the market gain momentum?

What are the key industry developments in the market?

Which strategies are adopted by players to emerge dominant in the market?

The emergence of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the globe. Various businesses have faced huge losses on account of this pandemic. However, this, too, shall pass. Government-support and necessary measures are likely to help fight this highly contagious disease and cope out of this situation.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/robotic-surgical-procedures-market-100124





Drivers & Restraints-

Rise in Willingness to Spend on Healthcare to Promote Growth

The increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of various chronic and acute diseases are factors promoting the robotic surgical procedures market growth. In addition to this, the advent of technological advancement in the medical sector such as real-time monitoring, artificial intelligence, and others are also adding impetus to the market. This, coupled with the increasing disposable incomes of people and their willingness to spend on minimally invasive surgeries is likely to help the market gain momentum in the coming years.

On the flip side, the high cost of setting up robotic systems is likely to pose challenges to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the advent of new applications in robot-assisted surgeries in fields such as orthopedics, neurology, gynecology, and others are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment-

Gynecology Segment to Cover Dominance

Based on segmentation by type, the gynecology segment held the largest robotic surgical procedures market share in the market owing to its success rate and increasing popularity. In 2017, this segment earned 28.7%. However, the oncology segment is likely to rise at a rapid pace on account of the new product launches for orthopedic procedures.

Regional Analysis-

North America Emerged Dominant on Account of Increasing Adoption of Robot-assisted Surgery

Regionally, North America earned a revenue of USD 3,070.7 million in 2017 and emerged dominant. This is attributable to the rising application areas of surgeries assisted by robots and its increasing popularity in the developed nations such as the United States and Canada. This, coupled with reimbursement policies offered by the governments are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years. On the other side, improving healthcare facilities and the adoption of surgical robots in the developing nations of China and India are likely to help Asia Pacific market witnessed significant growth in the coming years.





Quick Buy - Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100124







Competitive Landscape-

Companies Emphasizing on Product Offering for Better Position in Market

The global robotic surgical procedures market was dominated by Intuitive Surgical Inc. in 2017 owing to its high installed base in the United States along with other European nations. Additionally, this company is focusing on gaining approvals for new areas of application for the da Vinci surgical system. Other players are investing significantly in getting approvals for their digital surgical solutions from the FDA.

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

November 2018 – Getinge and Verb Surgical Inc. entered a joint venture for developing digital surgical solutions and gaining revenues collaboratively.

February 2019 – The Food and Drug Administration approved the Ion endoluminal system, a product offering of Intuitive Surgical Inc. for minimally invasive biopsy of the peripheral lung.

March 2019 – The single-port system of Intuitive Surgical Inc. was approved by the FDA for treating tongue base resection, lateral oropharyngectomy procedures, and other transoral otolaryngology procedures.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market are:

Medtronic

Accuray Incorporated

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

sVerb Surgical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Avatera Medical GmbH

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-surgical-procedures-market-100124







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Robotic Surgical Systems Market (2017) - For North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of World Overview of the Robotic Surgical Procedures Volume (2017 and 2025) - At Global Level Pricing Analysis - Major Robotic Surgical Systems Distributor Analysis - For Major Manufacturers of Robotic Surgical Systems Key Mergers & Acquisitions Key Technological Advancements in Robotic Surgical Systems Regulatory Scenario Reimbursement Scenario

Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Gynecology Urology General Surgery Orthopedics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-surgical-procedures-market-100124





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical Robotic Systems Market Size , Share and Global Trend By By Product (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Surgical Robots Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Rehabilitation Robots Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Assistive Robots, Others), By End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Medical Robots Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Rehabilitation Robots Surgical Robot), By Application (Gynecology, Urology, Cardiology, Rehabilitation, Laparoscopy), Geography Forecast till 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

