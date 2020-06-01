IoT in Manufacturing Market to Hit USD 136.83 Billion by 2026; Digital Transformation of Business Operations to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in IoT in Manufacturing Market Research Report are HITACHI LTD., SOFTWARE AG, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES, SAP SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems, Inc.

As per the report, the market value stood at USD 27.76 billion in 2018. The report also provides the following:

Valuable insights into the market drivers and trends;

Detailed evaluation of the market segments;

Careful study of the market restraints; and

Comprehensive analysis of the regional and competitive dynamics of the market.





Market Driver

Expanding Investments in Digital Manufacturing to Stoke Market Growth

Industrial IoT is set to transform manufacturing operations by enabling increased productivity, higher flexibility, better efficiency, superior product quality, and mass customization. Recognizing the plethora of benefits that concepts such as smart factories have to offer, countries and trade blocs are making prudent investments and policies to promote the adoption of digital manufacturing, particularly in regions where labor is less abundant. For example, in 2014, European Union (EU) members launched the Horizon 2020, a research-focused scheme aimed at integrating information & communication technologies in manufacturing. Under the scheme, the EU committed to provide around €80 billion to bring digital transformation of factories and plants in the continent. Programs such as these are fueling the Internet of Things in manufacturing market growth.

Regional Analysis

Growth in Automotive Manufacturing to Propel the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to present highly lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in the automotive sector in the region. Furthermore, manufacturers in India and China are willingly investing monies to integrate advanced automation technologies with their production processes.

In North America, the market size stood at USD 12.25 billion in 2018. The region is expected to lead the Internet of Things in manufacturing market share in the coming years on account of rapid adoption of core technologies such as Big Data and Machine Learning (ML), along with staged deployment of 5G across the US and Canada. The market in Europe will be primarily driven by the heavy investments being made to enhance digital manufacturing capabilities in major European economies such as Germany.





Competitive Landscape

Strong Presence of Tech Veterans to Monopolize Market Competition

Players in this market are tech giants such as Microsoft, SAP, and IBM. Strong financial foundations, diverse product portfolios, and a deeply entrenched presence in the world of technology of these companies have monopolized competition in this market. However, new entrants focusing on innovation have wide scope to grow as there are ample opportunities in the market.

Industry Developments:

April 2019: Microsoft and BMW joined forces to create a novel platform to facilitate exchange of ideas pertaining to the manufacturing sector. Named as Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP), the innovation is built on Microsoft’s Azure industrial IoT cloud and aims at breaking down knowledge barriers that are hindering innovation in the manufacturing sector.

List of Companies Profiled in the Internet of Things in Manufacturing Market Report:

HITACHI LTD.

SOFTWARE AG

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

SAP SE

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Platform Device Management Application Management Network Management Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Software & Services Software Solution Data Management Streaming Analytics Smart Surveillance Remote Monitoring Network Band Management Services Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application Predictive Maintenance Asset Tracking and Management Logistics and Supply Chain Management Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management Emergency and Incident Management Others (Business Process Optimization, Business Communication, among others) Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







