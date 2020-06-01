Canadian Business Leaders Show Strong Support for Expanded Public Funding of Social Programs

Over half of Canadian Business leaders support increased long-term public funding for health care, social housing and basic income

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest findings from the Modus Business Monitor survey of over 950 Canadian managers and executives shows remarkable support for expanding long-term public funding for social programs.

Two-thirds support increases to health care public funding, while 55% support expanded funding for both social housing and basic income.

These findings are consistent across small, medium, and large businesses and fairly consistent regionally with some notable exceptions.





Support for increased long-term public funding for health care (48%) and basic income (40%) is lower in Alberta and, to a lesser extent, the Prairies.

About the Modus Business Monitor

The Modus Business Monitor is Canada’s only B2B omnibus service. For reliable and accurate results without the cost of a custom business survey, the Monitor offers our clients the flexibility they need. Results from the Monitor are based on a scientific sample of Canadian business leaders rather than the common and unrepresentative business surveys circulating today that rely on members of lobby groups or recruiting from the Twitterati.

About Modus Research

Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback from Canadian enterprises based on scientifically representative samples. We offer our clients exclusive access to the Modus Business Panel – the gold standard of B2B research in Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdc49829-f9fe-46c3-9bfc-3050af4729c7

For more information on this release or the Modus Business Monitor please contact: Charlie Graves President, Modus Research Phone: 1-800-254-6944 x224 Email: cgraves at modusresearch dot com Web: https://modusresearch.com/federal-programs-are-not-enough-for-businesses-to-survive/