Plus Products Re-Launches Best-Selling Limited Edition Gummies for Pride 2020, Collaborates with SF Queer Nightlife Fund

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in California, today announced the return of its best-selling1 limited edition Rainbow Sherbet cannabis-infused gummies for Pride 2020. As part of its commitment to strengthening and supporting the communities in which it operates and sells products, the Company is collaborating with the SF Queer Nightlife Fund (the “SF QNF”) to donate $1 per tin sold to provide direct financial relief to workers in queer nightlife in San Francisco who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The spirit of Pride is celebrating the LGBTQ community, and with social distancing measures in place, staying connected to our communities is more important than ever. Celebrating Pride is a tradition we've enjoyed participating in for the past few years,” said Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-Founder of PLUS. “This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, PLUS sought an opportunity to focus our impact on those within the LGBTQ community disproportionately affected by the financial hardships the pandemic has caused as we all shelter in place here in California. Nightlife is center stage for queer culture, history, and the continued advancement for LGBTQ rights in our country. People working to keep this integral part of queer life empowered and vibrant have suddenly found themselves out of work. The SF QNF has stepped in to help the most vulnerable members of their community in a time of great need.”

Through their virtual Sunday afternoon dance parties and other online events, the SF Queer Nightlife Fund has rallied the community around the cause of supporting one another through this difficult time. "The San Francisco Bay Area is world-renowned for its queer nightlife. Queer nightlife is integral to the arts and cultural diversity our area has come to represent, and it provides a safe space for diverse and creative self-expression. Those who work in queer nightlife are the heart and soul staffing the venues, events, and entertainment that keep us connected and a true community. I wanted to be involved in starting this fund to address the struggle of those who make the magic of nightlife happen—to address their own individual needs and to secure the endurance of queer nightlife in the Bay Area," says Phil Hammack, Founder and Chair of the Steering Committee of the SF QNF.

Limited Edition: Rainbow Sherbet Gummies

PLUS Rainbow Sherbet gummies are made with an uplifting blend of cannabinoids and contain 5mg of THC in each precisely dosed gummy. Rainbow Sherbet gummies are available for a limited time across select licensed retailers and cannabis delivery platforms throughout California.

“This will be the third year we have had the opportunity to partner with a local organization during pride month, and we have always been thrilled with the support we have seen for the product,” stated Mr. Heimark. “Last year we sold over 60,000 units and are looking forward to giving that record a run for its money this year.”

(1) According to PLUS wholesale data, Rainbow Sherbet gummies have been the Company’s best-selling limited edition product

Availability

California THC: PLUS cannabis-infused edibles are currently available in over 360 licensed retailers across the state of California. PLUS CBD Relief cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in over 175 licensed retailers across the state of California.

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are available in licensed retailers across Las Vegas, including all three MedMen locations and Planet 13.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproducts.com .

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

