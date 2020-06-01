MUSCLE MAKER GRILL TO OPEN FOUR LOCATIONS AT NORTHERN VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

/EIN News/ -- Healthier for you brand signs lease for four NOVA community college locations

Burleson, TX, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has signed a lease for four Muscle Maker Grill locations at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA). The expansive menu offerings will vary from campus to campus and include traditional Muscle Maker Grill fare, MMG Meal Plans, Healthy Joe’s signature menu offerings, Grab & Go and healthier snacks. Individually packaged boxed lunches that include a wrap or salad, side and beverage will be available and can be distributed in a group setting with minimal contact to accommodate social distancing practices. The Company plans to kick off construction on the four campuses this summer with the anticipation to open for the fall 2020 semester.

Muscle Maker will open the four NOVA campus restaurants in addition to the recently announced five dual branded Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe’s delivery-only ghost kitchens in the downtown Chicago market this summer. The four NOVA community college restaurants and five delivery-only ghost kitchens add to the Company’s growing non-traditional portfolio.

Located near Washington, D.C., NOVA includes six campuses – Alexandria, Annandale, Loudon, Manassas, Medical Education Campus (Springfield) and Woodbridge; along with Reston Educational Center and NOVA Online. NOVA is the largest public educational institution in Virginia and the second-largest community college in the United States, comprised of more than 70,000 students and 2,600 faculty and staff members.

“Opening on NOVA’s campuses is a great opportunity for both of our brands said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “The partnership with NOVA supports our long-term non-traditional growth strategy that includes military, university and airport locations. We know that the students and faculty have busy lifestyles and that our diverse healthier for you options will be excellent additions to each of the four campuses. Guests can grab a healthy lunch before class or take meals to go from our Meal Plan selections. We have something for everybody. Our menus accommodate vegetarian, low carb and high protein diets; or you could simply stop by for a tasty toasted sandwich and a clean label dessert. We look forward to joining Nighthawk nation and being a part of the NOVA community!”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

