Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 Emergency response team arrives in São Tomé & Príncipe

Last night, a COVID19 emergency response team arrived in São Tomé & Príncipe from WHO African Region to support national response efforts – despite ongoing difficulties in ensuring humanitarian access. More experts are to be deployed from Cameroon in coming days.

