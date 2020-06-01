Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As Of 1 June 2020, 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (147,099) deaths (4,228), and recoveries (61,808) by region:
Central (16,095 cases; 398 deaths; 5,742 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33),Cameroon (6,143; 197; 3,578), Central African Republic (1,011; 2; 23), Chad (778; 65; 491), Congo (611; 20; 179), DRC (3,049; 72; 448), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,655; 17; 722), Sao Tome & Principe (479; 12; 68)
Eastern (17,042; 513; 5,036): Comoros (106; 2; 26), Djibouti (3,354; 24; 1,504), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,172; 11; 209), Kenya (1,962; 64; 474), Madagascar (771; 6; 168), Mauritius (335; 10; 322),Rwanda (370; 1; 256), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,976; 78; 348), South Sudan (994; 10; 6), Sudan (5,026; 286; 1,423), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (417; 0; 72)
Northern (43,949; 1,893; 18,283): Algeria (9,394; 653; 5,748), Egypt (24,985; 959; 6,037), Libya (156; 5; 52), Mauritania (530; 23; 27), Morocco (7,807; 205; 5,459), Tunisia (1,077; 48; 960)
Southern (34,888; 707; 17,992): Angola (86; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 20), Eswatini (285; 2; 189), Lesotho (2; 0; 1), Malawi (284; 4; 42), Mozambique (254; 2; 91), Namibia (24; 0; 14), South Africa (32,683; 683; 16,809), Zambia (1,057; 7; 779), Zimbabwe (178; 4; 29)
Western (35,125; 717; 14,755): Benin (232; 3; 143), Burkina Faso (881; 53; 735), Cape Verde (435; 4; 193), Cote d'Ivoire (2,833; 33; 1,435), Gambia (25; 1; 20), Ghana (8,070; 36; 2,947), Guinea (3,706; 23; 2,030), Guinea-Bissau (1,322; 8; 67), Liberia (288; 27; 157), Mali (1,265; 77; 716), Niger (958; 64; 839), Nigeria (10,162; 287; 3,007), Senegal (3,645; 42; 1,801), Sierra Leone (861; 46; 454), Togo (442; 13; 2113)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).