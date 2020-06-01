Jeweler to Honor Women Graduates of the Epic #DearClassof2020 with New National Program

Silver Linings, an e-commerce jewelry company, is making a strand of pearls available to high school and college women graduates nationally at cost.

ST. MICHAELS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Linings, an e-commerce jewelry company, is making a strand of pearls available to high school and college women graduates nationally at cost. This new national program is a way of the company showing its support to high school and college graduates throughout the U.S. who are missing out on a traditional commencement and related graduation activities as well as larger celebration gatherings with family and friends, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Over the course of ten years, Silver Linings has gifted 2,000 strands of pearls to Talbot County, MD high school female graduates, which is known as Pearls of Promise. To celebrate the program’s tenth anniversary and the company’s twentieth anniversary, Silver Linings has introduced a new component to the program, which is to make available for purchase a Pearls of Promise Necklace at cost to include free shipping to anywhere in the US and Guam. The majority, if not all, high school and college women graduates will miss out on a traditional commencement and related graduation activities as well as larger celebration gatherings with family and friends, because of COVID-19 restrictions. Aida Leisure, owner of Silver Linings and DBS Fine Jewelers, remarked, “Our nation coming together to show support to graduates this year is of the utmost importance because graduation is a significant milestone that needs to be celebrated.” Leisure wants to ensure that young women nationwide have the opportunity to purchase a strand of pearls at an affordable price as a way for them to celebrate their special achievement as well as establish the foundation of their respective jewelry collection that will grow over the years.

Leisure developed the initiative in 2011 as a way to give back to her local community when she noticed an emerging trend in gift giving, particularly for occasions like high school graduation. Leisure shared, “Traditional gifts of fine jewelry and lasting keepsakes were being replaced by tech gadgets and less personal objects that quickly become obsolete.” She continued, “It was time to bring timeless, elegance, and beautiful back into vogue for graduation gift giving.”

Leisure chose pearls as the gift because traditionally a strand of pearls is a young woman’s first piece of fine jewelry and historically pearls are a time honored graduation gift.

The Pearls of Promise Necklace is a classic strand of cultured freshwater pearls, hand-knotted and finished with a sterling silver clasp, available in both a 16 inch and an 18 inch length. Each strand includes about 70 pearls that are between five and one half and six millimeters in size. In addition to the same pearl size, careful attention was given to the pearl matching process to ensure that each strand has the same shade, color tone, shape, and surface quality so as to result in a strand of pearls that all look the same. Such necklaces are generally priced around $100. Leisure is making the Pearls of Promise Necklace available to high school and college graduates at-cost for $40, which is even less than most discounted necklaces that can be found online. Silver Linings will also ship a graduate’s necklace free to anywhere in the U.S. and Guam. The special price will remain in effect through June 30, 2020, which also marks the traditional ending of the nation’s graduation season. The Pearls of Promise Necklace may be purchased at the Silver Linings retail stores or online at SilverLiningsMD.com/product/pearls-of-promise-necklace.

Individuals may choose to order the Pearls of Promise Necklace by 4 pm ET on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to ensure the necklace arrives in time to be worn by the graduate during #DearClassOf2020, the nation’s virtual graduation celebration on June 6, 2020 at 3 pm ET created by YouTube and will stream live on the platform. President Obama will give the #DearClassof2020 Commencement Address with presentations and performances given by inspirational leaders and celebrities to honor graduates, their families, and their communities. If an individual misses the June 2 free standard shipping deadline, they may cover the costs of expedited shipping so the necklace arrives in time for the June 6 Dear Class of 2020 national event.