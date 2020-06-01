Sharonview Federal Credit Union Introduces VP of Business Services

Rob McFarland to start up new unit for members to conduct business banking

/EIN News/ -- Indian Land, S.C., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, has named Rob McFarland its new Vice President of Business Services. McFarland will lead the organization’s new business services division, which is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We are excited to launch our business services unit, because we have many current — and future — members who own and operate businesses,” said President and CEO Bill Partin. “Additionally, we are glad to have Rob McFarland, a strong leader and team builder, here to lead the business.”

McFarland has nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services industry with a concentration in business services and commercial banking. Prior to joining Sharonview, he was Chief Lending Officer at Appalachian Federal Credit Union in Gray, Tennessee. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership roles, including Vice President of Commercial Banking for First Citizens Bank, Senior Lending Officer for ASB Bancorp and Vice President of Business Services for Truliant Federal Credit Union.

He was born in Columbus, North Carolina, and earned his bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of South Carolina. He and his wife, Angela, live in Indian Land, South Carolina, and enjoy horseback riding and volunteering at an equine rescue.

