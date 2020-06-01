Informative New Book Answers Important Questions Around Politics and Climate Change as Related to the Spiritual World

Bible teacher and author Ed Moore explains the mysteries of the kingdom of Heaven from a Biblical standpoint as related to modern day events

/EIN News/ -- SUISUN CITY, Calif., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Sweet Mystery of Humankind and Climate Change” by Bible teacher Ed Moore presents the answers that were written over many centuries ago with divine precision to questions such as: Why are we here? Why are things in our world so opposed to our well-being and happiness? Why do we have wars? What happens next? Can we save the planet?

Moore details in his book that only God can provide these answers as his ancients described things in a way that cause people to search for them. He also explains how these mysteries have been revealed by recent scientific discoveries in which the ancients could not have possibly understood themselves, even as they wrote about them, such as the invention of computers.

“I wrote this book to cause people to think about the real-world system and what it is doing to them,” said Moore. “Everyone can escape the great tribulation that is coming soon through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Climate change is coming, applied by God. It is bad, but it is good for us when God changes it for us.”

Moore recently explained how the COVID-19 pandemic was predicted in the Bible in Matthew 24 verse 7 as it discusses pandemics as plagues and mentions in Isaiah Chapter 2 the Day of the Lord is going to happen and is a tribulation that is coming up. Additionally, the pandemic is discussed in Isaiah Chapter 2 verses 12 and 14 how pleasure crafts, which equate to modern day cruise ships, contained people plagued with the pandemic who had difficulty finding a place to dock. Moore continues with the question of how would they know about pleasure ships/cruise ships over 2,500 years ago? The answer to this question and more can be found in his book “The Sweet Mystery of Humankind and Climate Change.”

“The Sweet Mystery of Humankind and Climate Change”

By Ed Moore

ISBN: 978-1-4908-4727-6 (sc); 978-1-4908-4726-9 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and WestBow Press

About the Author

Ed Moore is an associate engineer, trained and employed by major oil companies. He was also a designer for the Alaska Pipeline project and taught at a community college for the University of Alaska. Now retired, he teaches Bible classes while continuing Bible research and is also the author of “You Can Understand the Book of Revelation.” Moore is currently working on his next book and resides in Suisun City, California.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

