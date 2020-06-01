Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,781 in the last 365 days.

RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 2, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. 

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/rdnt/ and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

   
Details for RadNet's Presentation:
Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Time:  1:30 p.m. Eastern Time 
   

About RadNet, Inc. 
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 335 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry.  Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/ti?nf=MTQ1IzE3MzY0OCM4NDMxContact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928

Primary Logo

You just read:

RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 2, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.