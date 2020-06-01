Integration Of Artificial Intelligence And Online Platforms In The Personal Care Services Market

Personal Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal care services providers are increasingly adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to offer customer specific services, and to reduce operational cost and time. Artificial Intelligence is a branch of computer science dealing with simulation of human behavior in machines. Personal care service providers are using artificial intelligence for handling several operations including booking, confirming, rescheduling and answering of basic questions, thereby minimizing the time and cost of front desk operations. In 2018, Umbrella Salon, a leading salon in California, reduced the time spent by the front desk team by 30-40% by incorporating Presence AI, an AI based bot, into their operations. It answers all repetitive questions, and alerts the front desk personnel whenever it encounters a question that it cannot answer. It enables the front desk personnel to focus on other important tasks, by freeing up their time.

There has also been an increased demand for online booking for at-home personal care services. Hence, personal care services providers such as beauty salons and spas are increasingly offering their services through online platforms. Personal care services providers provide websites or applications to allow customers to book appointments with beauticians, to avail services such as haircuts, styling, makeup, massage and other services at their preferred location and time. For instance, Lisa, an online platform offers haircuts, massage, manicures, and other services at home upon prior booking. Other such online personal care service platforms include Glamsquad, Urbanclap, Luxit and Glamazon.

The global personal care services market will grow from $344.3 billion in 2019 to nearly $397 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.59%.

Social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram are expected to drive the market for personal care services in the forecast period. There has been an increase in the number of people posting pictures on social media platforms such as Instagram. For instance, on an average, Instagram users spend 53 minutes per day on the app in 2020. Rising ‘selfie’ culture is encouraging more people to emphasize on maintaining their beauty, to look flawless in their selfies. The constant pursuit of flawlessness along with the desire to enhance perfection has become a key factor driving the salon industry. Besides, personal care services are increasingly using social media techniques such as geo-targeted Facebook Ads to connect to potential clients. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the personal care services market in the forecast period.

