Construction Begins at State-of-the-Art Medical Facility in Upstate New York

/EIN News/ -- Clifton Park, NY, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shovels are in the ground along Route 9 in Clifton Park, the future home of a multi-specialty medical center spearheaded by health insurer, CDPHP, and four of the area’s preeminent specialty medical practices. Construction is underway at the state-of-the-art facility, which promises to provide patients with the highest level of care and customer service.

The project – a partnership between CDPHP, Albany ENT & Allergy Services, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, Capital Cardiology Associates, and Capital District Renal Physicians – will provide a unique patient experience with the following features:

Valet parking and centralized patient check-in

On-site café

On-site pharmacy and lab services

Patient education center and community room

Telemedicine hub for connected care

“This will be the doctor’s office of the future, and CDPHP will be the glue that holds it together,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John Bennett. “The past three months have been a difficult time for our community and we are grateful this project has moved forward. Together with our physician partners, CDPHP looks forward to redefining the patient experience in the Capital Region and beyond.” added Bennett.

Over the last 12 months, CDPHP and its physician partners have worked diligently to design the medical facility with a focus on patient-centered care. The complex – combined with Community Care Physicians and Ortho NY nearby – will make Route 9 a hub for medical innovation.

While each practice will remain independent, the goal is to create a unified patient experience that will utilize the latest technology and forward-thinking business practices.

“This is a remarkable opportunity to transform healthcare delivery in the Capital Region to optimize the patient experience, lower-cost, improve access and efficiency, and most importantly, improve outcomes, driven by a clear vision and collaboration to support quality, independent medical practice.” Said Gavin Setzen, MD, FACS, FAAOA, FAR, Albany ENT & Allergy Services.

“Albany Gastroenterology Consultants is thrilled to partner with CDPHP on this unique and exciting project. Our physician partners are committed to bringing the patient experience to the next level, and we are excited to better serve residents of the greater Clifton Park community,” said James V. Puleo II, MD, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants.

“Capital Cardiology Associates is excited to team up with CDPHP, Albany ENT & Allergy Services, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, and Capital District Renal Physicians on this innovative effort to improve the health of our patients in Southern Saratoga County. We are proud of our role as cardiologists, advanced practitioners, and health care professionals, collaborating to create this community health resource.” Said Dr. Augustin DeLago, President and CEO, Capital Cardiology Associates.

“Through the union of our physician partners, Capital District Renal Physicians is excited to be able to better service the health care needs of the growing greater Clifton Park community. We believe this unique building, location, and collaboration with CDPHP presents an opportunity to improve nephrology care in this community.” said Dr. Thomas Schumacher, DO, Capital District Renal Physicians.

CDPHP had planned a formal groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction. However, those plans were cancelled in light of the COVID-19 crisis. The health plan is looking to recognize the occasion at a future date. The medical office is expected to open in spring 2021.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

