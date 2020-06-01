Global 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Forecast To 2023

3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printed medical prosthetics market is expected to decline from $0.07 billion in 2019 to $0.06 billion in 2020 at a rate of -8.26%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.095 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 13.8%. The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market. However, the delay in elective procedures attributing to the coronavirus outbreak is to act as a major factor to limit the growth of the market.

The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consist of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensional physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.

The global 3D printed medical prosthetics market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Material: Polypropylene; Polyethylene; Acrylics; Polyurethane

By Type: Sockets; Limbs; Joints; Covers; Others

By End-User: Hospitals; Rehabilitation Centers; Prosthetic Clinics

By Geography: The global 3D printed medical prosthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market

Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics.

3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printed medical prosthetics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts 3D printed medical prosthetics market size and growth for the global 3D printed medical prosthetics market, 3D printed medical prosthetics market share, 3D printed medical prosthetics market players, 3D printed medical prosthetics market size, 3D printed medical prosthetics market segments and geographies, 3D printed medical prosthetics market trends, 3D printed medical prosthetics market drivers and 3D printed medical prosthetics market restraints, 3D printed medical prosthetics market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D printed medical prosthetics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

