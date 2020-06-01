Covid-19 Impact on Indoor Cycling Bike Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast-2025

“Indoor Cycling Bike – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Summary: –

Overview:

Indoor cycling bike, i.e., Stationary bike, is usually used in Gym, Clubs, or home for maintaining physical fitness. It is a static machine bike that resembles a bike. It has similar parts as a regular cycling bike such as saddle, handle bars, pedals, and foot straps. It allows proper exercise for regular work out. It offers low impact workout, and hence, it works even in a situation where some person suffers from back pain or joint pain. It helps to reduce weight and fight lifestyle diseases such as hyper tension, diabetes, and stress. Due to a hectic schedule, people are prone to eat unhealthily or prefer junk food. Such habits increase the fat content, and it becomes important to keep up a healthy lifestyle by either rushing to the gym or by preferring some healthy exercises at home. Health consciousness has also increased amongst individuals, and thus, exercise helps in growing stamina, stimulates heart rate, and burns fat. Indoor Cycling Bike Market serves for fitness needs of individuals. The market share of the Indoor Cycling Bike is the highest amongst home consumers. The Indoor Cycling bike provides grip, posture, and effect over the muscles as in case of an actual outdoor cycling bike. Thus, such a factor also raises the demand for exercise equipment such as the Indoor Cycling Bike unit. As people have become health conscious, their purchasing power has also increased with high disposable income. Growth in Cardio Problems is raising awareness, and thus, youth have targeted to build a healthy lifestyle. Manufacturers have brought in varied king of Indoor Cycling bikes with innovative technology. The bike comes with features such as in-built fan, live video streaming, etc.

Segmentation:

Indoor Cycling Bike Market is most used for personal use at home as well as in Clubs and Gym. Based on the requirement, the market classification can be split into Product and application type. The Indoor Cycling bike is available in two types, i.e., Magnetic Resistance and Felt Pad Resistance, Upright Bike, and Recumbent Bike. Based on application, the Indoor Cycling Bike is available for home, Fitness Centre’s, Sports Training Centre, Medical Centre, Rehabilitation Centre or Club. Regional Overview: Health concerns are growing globally, and hence, fitness becomes an integral part of one’s health. North America is leading amongst all regions when it comes to Indoor Cycling Bike Market. The Global Indoor Cycling Market is majorly concentrated in regions such as North America, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, Latin America (Brazil), Central and South America, Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, France and UK), Middle East and Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan).

Industry News:

The Global Indoor Cycling Market was estimated at around 577.1 million USD in 2019, which is expected to reach up to 752.6 million USD by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR value of 5.5% between the forecast period 2019-2024. Though the world economy has witnessed a slowdown, the market is expected to rise as competition, strict daily routine, hectic schedule, and change in lifestyle are the key market drivers. Key Players The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Indoor Cycling Bike Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis. Keiser Mad Dogg Athletics Schwinn Nautilus Sunny Exerpeutic Life Fitness AFG Sport Assault Fitness BLADEZ Best Fitness Body Champ Body Rider Marcy Sole FirDesk Volocity

Continued……………………



Note:

