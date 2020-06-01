Covid-19 Impact on Global Tourism Guidance Service Market Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Segmented Forecast Till 2026

Latest Industry Research: Covid-19 Impact on Global Tourism Guidance Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scope

The report combines the quantitative and qualitative data that comprises the primary dynamics, competition as well as the challenges generally faced by the industry participants. New opportunities along with the gap analysis and the current trends in the Global Tourism Guidance Service Market are also provided in the report. Other than this, the report offers market insight, encompassing the main dynamics that are restraints, challenges, opportunities and drivers in the industry. While barriers and boosters are the intrinsic factors, opportunities and challenges are considered to be the extrinsic factors that shape the market. To sum it up, the report highlights the market conditions all around the world, while considering 2020 as the base year, and 2026 as the year when the assessment period ends.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Tourism Guidance Service market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The key players covered in this study

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Central America Travel Services

Regency Travel & Tours

Cox & Kings

MakeMyTripSOTC

Thomas Cook

Yatra

Airbnb

Busindia

Cleartrip

Expedia

IRCTC

Meru

Ola

OYO Rooms

Treebo

Uber

Drivers & Constraints

The Global Tourism Guidance Service Market report amalgamates different dynamics of the market that contribute to the market's growth significantly. This information is furnished studying past-present-future trends of value, volume, and pricing. Besides, growth restraining factors and opportunities are also evaluated to offer suggestions to the market players.

Growth Boosters & Barriers

A detailed appraisal of the main dynamics of the Global Tourism Guidance Service Market is offered, complete with the latest volume trends, size combined with the pricing records throughout the review period. The potential barriers, opportunities and growth boosters have been thoroughly studied, in a bid to demonstrate a detailed understanding of the global market.

Method of Research

The methodical analysis of the Global Tourism Guidance Service Market consists of hands-on data, which is done by the experts using a number of parameters that are part of the Porter’s Five Force Model. The detailed inputs presented by the experts are backed by the review of the latest norms as well as the names of the leading companies, while throwing light on the valuable chain network around the world. An extensive coverage of the parent industry along with the macro-economic aspects and the governing factors are also provided, in the form of market segmentation. The market analysis has been conducted on the basis of two methods, namely primary and secondary, which help the experts offer an acute understanding of the Global Tourism Guidance Service Market. Strengths, opportunities, threats and weaknesses are some of the key aspects that are studied while reviewing the market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Human Services

Non-human Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Travel Agency

Ordinary Tourists

Other

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Tourism Guidance Service Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Tourism Guidance Service Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Tourism Guidance Service Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

