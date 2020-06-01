Covid-19 Impact on Global Instant Messaging Market Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented Forecast Till 2026

Latest Industry Research: Covid-19 Impact on Global Instant Messaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

New Study on “Instant Messaging Market: Covering Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Market Scope

The report combines the quantitative and qualitative data that comprises the primary dynamics, competition as well as the challenges generally faced by the industry participants. New opportunities along with the gap analysis and the current trends in the Global Instant Messaging Market are also provided in the report. Other than this, the report offers market insight, encompassing the main dynamics that are restraints, challenges, opportunities and drivers in the industry. While barriers and boosters are the intrinsic factors, opportunities and challenges are considered to be the extrinsic factors that shape the market. To sum it up, the report highlights the market conditions all around the world, while considering 2020 as the base year, and 2026 as the year when the assessment period ends.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Instant Messaging market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The key players covered in this study

BigAnt

Cisco Jabber

HipChat

IBM Lotus Sametime

Kakao Talk

Line

WeChat

WhatsApp

Drivers & Constraints

The Global Instant Messaging Market report amalgamates different dynamics of the market that contribute to the market's growth significantly. This information is furnished studying past-present-future trends of value, volume, and pricing. Besides, growth restraining factors and opportunities are also evaluated to offer suggestions to the market players.

The report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative information that outlines the key dynamics, challenges and competition faced by players coupled with the new opportunities, gap analysis available and the prevalent trends in the Global Instant Messaging Market. In addition to this, the report comprises the market insight section, which primarily encompasses the primary dynamics including restraints, drivers, challenges and opportunities within the industry. While drivers and restraints are considered to be the intrinsic factors, challenges and opportunities are the extrinsic factors that shape the market. To sum it up, the market conditions across the globe are provided, while 2020 is deemed as the base year, while 2026 is the year when the forecast period ends.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Instant Messaging

Consumer Instant Messaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Business and Enterprise Chatting

Personal Chatting

Entertaiment and Social Chatting

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Instant Messaging Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Instant Messaging Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Instant Messaging Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 BigAnt

12.1.1 BigAnt Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Instant Messaging Introduction

12.1.4 BigAnt Revenue in Instant Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 BigAnt Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Jabber

12.3 HipChat

12.4 IBM Lotus Sametime

12.5 Kakao Talk

12.6 Line

12.7 WeChat

12.8 WhatsApp

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

