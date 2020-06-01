Covid-19 Impact on Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Market 2020-2026 by Supply, Demand, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market – Forecast To 2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Wound closure and advanced wound care consists of the use of various therapeutic interventional devices to efficiently and economically close and heal a wound by integrating established wound healing concepts with the dynamic technological changes and resources. Compared to traditional wound closure and wound care products, the current wound management products assure patients and healthcare providers with improved efficacy, effectiveness and faster healing of the wounds in a non-invasive and aesthetically appealing manner. Increased utilization of the various wound management products for the numerous and varied types of wounds among the patients, elevating inclination of the value-centric global patient pool towards the technologically advanced wound management products with better therapeutic outcomes and the need to reduce hospitalization duration and ease the patient’s condition through faster wound closure and accelerated wound healing time are fuelling the wound closure and advanced wound care global market.

Some of the major players in wound closure and advanced wound care market include Medtronic PLC (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S.), Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (U.S.), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Molnlycke Holding AB (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (U.K.), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast Group (Denmark) and others.

As estimated by IQ4I Research, the wound closure and advanced wound care global market is expected to reach $25,527.8 million by 2026 growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026, due to increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, escalating number of surgical procedures associated with highly prevalent lifestyle and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for highly efficient, scarless and sophisticated wound management products from the value-centric patient population, increasing R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products, growing economies and increasing demand for better healthcare facilities in emerging markets. The wound closure and advanced wound care market is segmented by wound type, product, application, end-user and geography.

Based on the wound type, the wound closure and advanced wound care global market is segmented into Acute wound and Chronic wound. Acute wound segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Chronic wound segment is expected to growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the product type, the wound closure and advanced wound care global market is segmented into Wound closure & wound care devices, Advanced wound closure & Biologics and Advanced wound dressings. Among these products, wound closure & wound care devices segment is the largest and fastest-growing product segment and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Among the wound closure and wound care devices, sutures segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 due to their highly efficient and more accurate wound closure mechanism. Staples segment is the fastest emerging segment growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 as their use is associated with strong, quick wound closure with minimal tissue reactions. In the sutures global market by operational mode, manual operated sutures or manual sutures represented the largest product segment in 2019, while automated suturing devices are expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR during the forecasted period. Among the overall sutures market by type, the absorbable sutures holds the largest share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Among the advanced wound dressings, foam dressings segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR during the forecasted period owing to the development of various innovative and highly comfortable foam dressings for treating the most chronic wounds.

Based on the application, the wound closure and advanced wound care global market is segmented into Burns, Ulcers, Surgical wounds, Trauma lacerations and Radionecrosis. Among these, surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Ulcers segment is the fastest-growing segment growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the elevating ulcer and chronic disease burden among the global population and