Rocket Marketing and Design Now Offering Free Website Design Consultations

An industry leader in website design is now offering website design consultations at no cost.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an old adage that says first impressions make lasting impressions, and thanks to the free website design consultations being offered by Rocket Marketing and Design, businesses across the globe now have the opportunity to ensure that the impression that they make to visitors onto their website is not only a lasting impression but an unforgettable one.

“Our free consultation will help ensure businesses that their website is up-to-date with technology and represents the business in the best way possible,” said Michael Hernandez, president for Rocket Marketing and Design.

Rocket Marketing and Design is an award-winning, full-service web design and Internet marketing company. The free consultation is available by filling out a short form on the company’s website or by calling (786) 332-5888.

The company, which is the recipient of the 2020 National Excellence Award - listed in the top one percent agency in the United States - and listed as a Top Web Designer by ThreeBestRated, strives off of providing customers with the best personal attention for the company’s needs.

As it relates to websites, Michael explained that your website showcases your business round the clock, making it a great reason to get a website consultation.

“Your website represents your business online, even when you are not always available,” Michael stressed, before adding, “Its font, images, colors, and everything in it will affect how people will look at your business because your website also helps form people’s impression of you.”

Michael went on to point out that your website is the online counterpart of your business.

“It can help create first impressions about your business and brand, and in such a busy market, first impressions matter big-time,” Michael said. “With the popularity of the use of mobile devices to surf the Internet, it is important to have a mobile-friendly website if you don’t want to lose customers and sales opportunities. Website consultation will ensure that your company website is all that it should be.”

For more information, please visit https://www.rocketmad.com/about-us/ and https://www.rocketmad.com/blog/.

